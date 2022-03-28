534: Dr. David Perlmutter on the Surprising New Science of Uric Acid to Reduce Disease Risk

I’m here with Dr. David Perlmutter, who is a board-certified neurologist and a repeat guest of ours. He’s a five-time ”New York Times” best-selling author and he sits on the board of directors and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. His books have been published in 32 languages, and I have learned so much from his work. He is highly decorated, to say the least.
In this episode, we go deep on the science of uric acid and a lot of the data in his new book, which is called, “Drop Acid.” He talks about what uric acid is and how it works in the body and also shares the sources of uric acid in the diet. But what interested me the most was when he goes deep on how this affects so much more than just gout, including metabolic dysfunction, which is a big issue in today’s world.
He talks about why 88% of American adults have at least one component of metabolic syndrome, and how uric acid actually affects all five components of it. He explains why uric acid levels being what they are is actually a survival mechanism in humans, but how we aren’t really designed for the way modern society sets up diet, and it causes this increase in uric acid. He also shares how reducing uric acid levels has a positive rollover effect into all these other areas, including all those parts of metabolic syndrome, like weight gain, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, etc.
I understood what uric acid was before, but he makes it really clear to understand and gives you some tangible tools to actually start changing these levels in the body. Very fascinating episode. I know that you will learn a lot. I certainly did. So without further ado, let’s join Dr. Perlmutter.
Episode Highlights With Dr. David Perlmutter
- What Uric acid is and how it works in the body
- The only sources of uric acid in the diet
- How uric acid is related to much more than just gout
- Why 88% of American adults have at least one component of metabolic syndrome
- How this is also linked to problems in the brain and why this is a big deal
- Surprising research on lowering uric acid and how this reduces metabolic syndrome within weeks
- Why humans have uric acid levels 4-5x higher than other primates
- How uric acid damages mitochondria function
- Why our fructose consumption has increased dramatically in the last few decades
- How to know if your uric acid is high and how to reduce it and undo these conditions
- The difference between normal and optimal ranges in lab tests
- Ways to test uric acid levels, even at home, without a prescription
- Why, despite the name, fruit isn’t the main culprit
- How excess fructose tells the body to make as much body fat as possible
- The way alcohol comes into play here (it might surprise you) and which ones are ok
- How salt comes into play and when the body can make fructose to ward off dehydration
- Why simply drinking more water can make a big difference
- Natural compounds that can help lower uric acid quickly
- How Quercetin helps with uric acid and influences AMPK pathway
- Why exercise is also a key for reducing uric acid and activating AMPK
- Good news about coffee consumption for uric acid
- What purines are and why to pay attention to them
- How fasting and exercise can temporarily raise uric acid but reduce them long term
Resources We Mention
Drop Acid: The Surprising New Science of Uric Acid?The Key to Losing Weight, Controlling Blood Sugar, and Achieving Extraordinary Health by David Perlmutter MD
Biochemistry by Lubert Stryer
More From Wellness Mama
107: Dr. David Perlmutter on Avoiding Alzheimer’s, Dementia, & Memory Loss
441: METABOLICAL: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine With Dr. Robert Lustig
402: How to Use Glucose as a Continuous Health Marker for Metabolic Health With Dr. Casey Means of Levels
Can Intermittent Fasting (Skipping Meals) Make You Healthier?
Did you enjoy this episode? Please drop a comment below or leave a review on iTunes to let us know. We value knowing what you think and this helps other moms find the podcast as well.
Thanks to Our Sponsors
This podcast is brought to you by Sunday for Dogs… a new staple in our house that the newest family members could tell you the most about if they could talk. Lollipop and Hemingway, our two family dogs, are loving this food and get so excited when it’s time to eat now! When we got them, I knew I didn’t want to feed them overly processed kibble and homemade options were a lot of work! And Sunday has been my solution. It’s the first (and only) human-grade, air-dried dog food. Combining the nutrition and taste of all-natural, human-grade foods, with the ease of a zero-prep, ready-to-eat formula, Sundays is the best way to feed your best friend. Sundays is easier for dog parents to manage than refrigerated human-grade dog food brands. No fridge, prep, or clean-up. Unlike most human-grade dog foods, Sundays is gently air-dried and ready-to-eat, versus those other brands that are cooked and frozen instead. It’s as simple as scoop into their bowl and watch your pup devour it. In a blind taste test, Sundays outperformed leading competitors 40-0. No artificial binders, synthetic additives, or general garbage — seriously, look at the label. All of Sundays’ ingredients are easy to pronounce (okay, except quinoa), and healthy for dogs to eat. We’ve worked out a special deal for our listeners. Receive 35% off your first order. Go to sundaysfordogs.com/WELLNESSMAMA or use code WELLNESSMAMA at checkout.
This episode is sponsored by Olipop… the fastest growing functional beverage brand in the country. They make delicious sodas that taste like the ones I remember from childhoods but with much less sugar and packed with beneficial natural ingredients that are good for you and for your gut. 90% of Americans consume more than the USDA’s daily recommended added sugar intake (30g). Sweetened beverages (like soda) are the leading source of added sugars in the American diet. Olipop is much (much) lower in sugar than conventional sodas with only 2-5 grams of sugar from natural sources. No added sugar. Their Vintage Cola, for example, has just two grams of sugar as compared to a regular Coca-Cola which has 39g of sugar. Their Orange Squeeze has 5g of sugar compared to Orange Fanta which has 44g of sugar. All of their products are Non-GMO, Vegan, Paleo and Keto-friendly with less than 8g net carbs per can. They are so confident that you will LOVE their products that they offer a 100% money back guarantee for orders placed through their website. I’ve worked out a special deal for my listeners. Receive 15% off your purchase. I recommend trying their variety pack. This is a great way to try all of their delicious flavors. Go to drinkolipop.com/WELLNESSMAMA or use code WELLNESSMAMA at checkout to claim this deal. OLIPOP can also be found in over 5,000 stores across the country, including Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Wegmans.
Join the Conversation...